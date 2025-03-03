Menu Explore
Zelensky ready to salvage relations, meet Trump again: 'To solve real problems'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 06:31 AM IST

Zelensky said he did not think the US would stop its assistance to Ukraine as “leaders of the civilized world.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that he believed he could salvage the country's relationship with the US after an explosive meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Ukraine's Zelensky said he believed the country's relationship with the US could be salvaged(Saul Loeb/ AFP)
Ukraine's Zelensky said he believed the country's relationship with the US could be salvaged(Saul Loeb/ AFP)

Zelensky also said he "will arrive” if the US president invites him “for a constructive dialogue. “To solve real problems, for serious issues and real, decisive actions and answers – I will arrive,” a Bloomberg report quoted Zelensky.

After a summit with European leaders on Sunday, Zelensky addressed reporters at the London airport and said, “As regards salvaging the relationship, I think our relationship will continue.”

Also Read: What next for Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky-Donald Trump fiery spat at White House? How world media, experts reacted

"I do not think it's right when such discussions are totally open. The format of what happened, I don't think it brought something positive or additional to us as partners," a Reuters report quoted Zelensky.

Also Read: ‘We're constructive’: Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US, says Zelensky

Zelensky, Trump's tense White House meet

Zelensky was referring to a tense meeting at the Oval Office with US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and state secretary Marco Rubio which was broadcast live on Friday.

During the meeting Trump accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for US aid, of showing disrespect to his country and of risking World War Three as the leaders had a heated exchange.

Also Read: Ukraine MP's Plan B against Russia if US halts support: ‘Not incapable of…’

The development has cast doubt regarding US support towards Ukraine amid its three-year-long war with Russia. However, Zelensky stated that he was confident the US would not withdraw support as it would mean helping Russia win.

"The US are leaders of the civilized world, and they will not help Putin," he said. Zelensky further said that the two countries had been in contact since Friday's meeting.

When asked about whether he was considering resigning among the tension, he said "As regards resignation, if I'm to be changed…to change me it will not be easy because it is not enough to simply hold elections. You would need to prevent me from participating in the elections and it will be a bit more difficult."

(with inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
