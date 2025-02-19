Zelenskyy claps back at Trump after his calls for Ukraine election, US draft minerals deal; ‘Living in this…’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that US President Donald Trump was “living in this disinformation space,” following the latter's suggestion that the war-torn nation should conduct an election, according to the BBC. Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept 27, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump surprisingly backed Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that Zelenskyy's approval rating was “down at 4 percent”. He even mentioned that the war-torn nation was under “martial law.”

On being asked if the United States would back Russia's reported demands that Ukraine should conduct elections as part of a peace agreement, Trump said, “Yeah, I would say that, you know, when they want a seat at the table you could say the people have to, wouldn't the people of Ukraine have to say, like, 'you know, it's been a long time since we've had an election'.”

Later on Wednesday, Zelenskyy, who was elected to a five-year term in 2019, responded to Trump's assertion. Citing a survey that indicated 58 percent of Ukrainians have faith in him, the Ukrainian President claimed to have a strong approval rating. He went on to say that there was proof Russia was disseminating false information regarding the approval rating of 4 percent.

Hitting back at Trump, he said, “Unfortunately, President Trump, with all due respect for him as the leader of a nation that we respect greatly … is living in this disinformation bubble.”

Zelenskyy lashes out at Trump over draft mineral deal

Refuting Trump's Trump's claims that the US has provided Ukraine $500 billion, the Ukrainian President rejected the proposal of “giving back in minerals” by signing a mineral exploration agreement.

He, however, stated that he is willing to work “on a serious document” if it includes “security guarantees”.

“OK, let’s do a deal. Let’s share [it], depending on the investment … but we need security guarantees,” he continued.

Continuing his tirade against Trump, Zelenskyy declared that he says he is ready to make the US plan public, adding that “I do not think this will help our relations.” He further mentioned that the “document is not ready” yet.

The Ukrainian President further stressed that he wants a victory for Ukraine and even wants Trump to win. “I am protecting Ukraine. I can’t sell it away. I can’t sell our state.”