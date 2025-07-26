Ziad Rahbani cause of death: How did Lebanese composer and political satirist Ziad Rahbani die at 69?

Ziad Rahbani, one of Lebanon’s most influential cultural voices and a fearless critic of political powers, has died at the age of 69. FILE PHOTO: Lebanese musician and composer Ziad Rahbani performs during a concert at the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho/File Photo(REUTERS)

“On Saturday at 9:00 am (0600 GMT), the heart of the great artist and creator Ziad Rahbani stopped beating,” read a statement from the Beirut hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

The news of his death on Saturday was confirmed by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency and later by a source close to the family, though the exact cause of death remains unknown.

Born on 1 January 1956in Antelias, a coastal town just outside Beirut, Rahbani came into the world already surrounded by greatness. His mother was Fairuz, Lebanon’s most beloved and iconic singer, and his father, Assi Rahbani, was one half of the legendary Rahbani Brothers duo, known for transforming modern Arabic music.