Who was Ziad Rahbani? All you need to know about the late Lebanese composer’s life, career

Lebanese composer Ziad Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fayrouz, died at the age of 69 on Saturday, July 26, the state-run National News Agency stated. The cause of death was not immediately made clear, as per The Associated Press. Lebanese musician and composer Ziad Rahbani died on July 26.(REUTERS)

“On Saturday at 9:00 am (0600 GMT), the heart of the great artist and creator Ziad Rahbani stopped beating,” Beirut hospital's statement read, per France24. Rahbani had been facing health issues for a long time.

Who was Ziad Rahbani?

Ziad was the eldest son of composer Assi Rahbani, one-half of the famed Rahbani Brothers, and legendary Lebanese singer Fayrouz. The couple welcomed Ziad in 1956 in Antelias, near Beirut.

He composed his first musical piece when he was just 17. Rahbani’s parents helped usher in a golden era of Lebanese musical theatre that was full of idealism and nostalgia. He managed to forge his own path with an approach based on jazz-inflected scores, irreverent satire and hard-hitting political critique.

Ziad Rahbani’s work, particularly, his jazz scores, mirrored the chaos and contradictions of Lebanon itself, AP reported.

Rahbani’s breakout play, Nazl el-Sourour (Happiness Hotel), depicted a society plagued by repression and class inequality. The plot centered around a group of workers who hijack a restaurant in order to demand their rights. However, they are dismissed by the political elite. The play premiered in 1974, when Rahbani was only 17 years old.

Ziad Rahbani’s plays and career

His play, Bennesbeh Labokra Chou? (What About Tomorrow?) is about a jaded bar pianist (Rahbani) who drifts through a surreal landscape of corruption, broken dreams and absurdity. The play’s most famous line is “They say tomorrow will be better, but what about today?”

Another play, Film Ameriki Tawil (The American Motion Picture) was set during the Lebanese Civil War and centered around a bunch of characters in an asylum.

Rahbani was also a maestro in composing. His collaborations with Fayrouz ushered in a more politically charged phase in her career during the late 1970s and 1980s. Songs like Ouverture 83, Kifak Inta (How Are You), and Bala Wala Chi (Without Anything) reflected Rahbani’s brooding compositions and lyrical introspection.

Ziad Rahbani’s wife and children

In 1979, the composer and playwright married Dalal Karam, who came from a conservative middle class family. The couple had a son, Assi, a few years later, as per Gulf News.

Rahbani and Karam got divorced later and the composer did not see his son for years. Later, he discovered in 2004 that Assi was not his biological son. Rahbani announced in 2019 that he was going to file a lawsuit to reject the paternity of Assi and prevent him from using the Rahbani surname.

