Zohran Mamdani's sweet gesture for Nepal, India after NYC win; AOC reacts: ‘An honor…’

Zohran Mamdani took some time off on Wednesday, a day after winning the New York City mayoral race. The 34-year-old sat down with Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a local Nepalese restaurant to try out momos and aloo dum, a dish that originated in the Kashmir Valley. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, walks with members of his transition team including Elana Leopold(AP)

Mamdani posted photos of his lunch with AOC on social media. “A busy first day as your Mayor-elect: early morning interviews, transition announcements and meetings. More to say on all of it tomorrow. But a highlight was lunch chili chicken with tingmo bread and aloo dum with @aoc at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights,” he wrote in the caption.

AOC, who celebrated the mayor-elect's historic victory on Tuesday, was quick to react. “An honor to share momos and get to work with our mayor elect!” she wrote in the comment section.

The Instagram post, which had over 300,000 likes at the time of writing this story, received a lot of love from New Yorkers. “That’s my mayor!! Sahtain habibi, I can’t wait to see the things you do. ❤️” one person commented.

“Thanks dude you should promote and preserve our Nepali foods, cultures, religions in Nyc too ❤️😍” another one added.

Laliguras Restaurant, often referred to as Laliguras Bistro, is a Himalayan and Nepalese eatery tucked away in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York.

Trump warns Zohran Mamdani

Reacting to mayor-elect Mamdani's victory speech, President Trump said that the Democrat should learn to respect Washington. Responding to a Fox News reporter's question, the 79-year-old said that he wanted Mamdani ‘to do well’ as he ‘loved New York’.

"You know, I'm so torn because I would like to see the new mayor do well because I love New York. I really love New York. When I left New York for Washington, New York was doing really well. But there were some bad signs. The bad sign was a guy named Bill de Blasio. So the signs of de Blasio, that was the beginning and it was bad. This one we're going to look for a thousand years. Communism has not worked," Trump said.

Referring to Mamdani's speech, the president added: “I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me and I think he should be very nice to me as I am the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him, so he's off to a bad start.”