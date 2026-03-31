Zumiez store closures: Why the retailer is closing 25 locations in 2026

Zumiez, a well-known teen clothing retailer that helped define skater culture for nearly five decades, is closing 25 stores in 2026. However, the company has made it clear that this decision is not due to poor performance, but rather a shift in strategy as shopping habits change. Zumiez plans to close 25 stores in 2026 while still growing. (Representative image/ Pexels)

It is about the location and not the brand Founded in 1978 as "Above the Belt," Zumiez later became one of the most well-known specialty retailers in the United States. It became a popular part of mall culture, especially for teens and young adults.

CEO Richard Brooks clearly explained the reason for the closure.

"What we're seeing in the U.S. is actually finally the end of, I think, the final leg on a bunch of mall locations at the lower end C- and D-volume mall locations, where we had traditionally been able to make some money, but now they've just got to the point where they're just not working anymore," he said, according to The Street.

In simple terms, Zumiez is not stepping away from retail business, it is just moving away from locations that are no longer performing well.

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Where are the closures happening? Out of the 25 stores set to close, 20 are located in the United States and five are in Europe.

At the same time, Zumiez plans to open five new stores in North America in 2026 which shows that their focus is on better locations rather than reducing their overall presence.

As of February 28, 2026, Zumiez had:

What does numbers say? According to their report, Zumiez is not struggling financially. In fact, its numbers show that the company is in a strong position. According to its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, full-year sales increased by 4.5 percent to $929.1 million. The company also made a net income of $13.4 million, which is a big improvement compared to a net loss of $1.7 million the previous year.

According to The Street, In the fourth quarter alone, net sales went up by 4.4 percent compared to the same time last year, and comparable sales increased by 2.2 percent. U.S. sales for the full year also rose by 5.5 percent, according to the company’s 10-K filing.

Zumiez expects to lose around $12 million in sales because of the store closures in 2026. However, it still believes overall sales will grow slightly, showing confidence in its plan to focus on stronger and better-performing store locations.

A wider problem for malls Zumiez is managing the changing retail market better than many other brands. According to KTLA, foot traffic in smaller malls has not fully recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many retailers have struggled like Forever 21 is closing all stores, Claire’s filed for bankruptcy and Eddie Bauer is moving to an online-only model.

Zumiez, however, is only closing weaker stores showing it is adjusting smartly and remains strong.