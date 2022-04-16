Global Covid updates | US okays 'breath test', no respite for Shanghai, China
- Over 500 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 6.5 million have died so far. Here are the top updates on the global Covid-19 situation.
Shanghai is converting residential buildings into quarantine centres to house a growing number of Covid-19 cases, while South Korea is set to drop most restrictions next week as a surge in cases there subsides. France, Italy and Germany continue to report high numbers of single-day infections. The surge in Europe is attributed to the BA.2 variant or 'stealth' omicron. Meanwhile, in the US, where omicron now accounts for over 90 per cent of cases, a new 'breath test' for Covid-19 has received the approval of the country’s drug body, the FDA. Reuters estimates that over 500 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 6.5 million have died so far.
Here are the top updates on the global Covid-19 situation:
1. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany went up by 37,568 on Friday to take the total tally of confirmed cases to 23.37 crore. 29 new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported as per Robert Koch Institute, which is a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.
2. France, which is currently battling an omicron-led surge coupled with high hospital fatalities, reported over 1.25 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours as per Reuters.
3. Italy reported 61,555 cases on Friday, against 64,951 the day before, the country’s health ministry said. 133 lives were lost in the last 24 hours in Italy due to Covid-19.
4. Struggling with its 'worst-ever' outbreak, China witnessed 24,791 new cases on Friday, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, news agency Reuters reported quoting the National Health Commission of China.
5. China’s financial hub Shanghai alone accounted for more than 23,500 of the new cases in the country. More than 80 per cent of Shanghai’s cases were asymptomatic, the authorities told the media.
6. The US health body has given its nod to the country’s first Covid-19 'breath test', which can provide results in less than three minutes. With 91.2 per cent accuracy, the 'InspectIR Covid Breathalyzer' is the first coronavirus diagnostic test that detects chemical compounds in breath samples associated with a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the FDA said on Friday.
7. Africa is experiencing its longest-running decline in weekly Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.
8. Britain has approved a new coronavirus vaccine by the Austrian-French drugmaker Valneva. Valneva is the sixth coronavirus vaccine to be approved in the UK, after AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), and Novavax.
-
Celebrity wife of Putin ally claims her husband was beaten by Ukraine officials
Days after Ukrainian authorities arrested Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally Viktor Medvedchuk, his celebrity wife Oksana Marchenko accused the Kyiv authorities of “beating her husband.” In a video message on Friday, Marchenko pleaded for her husband's release. “President Zelensky, I ask you to take all necessary actions for the immediate release of my husband,” she said in a video. However, she did not receive any response from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
-
Mysterious liver illness among kids in US, Europe: Symptoms, severity
The United Kingdom is investigating at least 74 cases of mysterious liver disease while the United States has reported 9 similar cases only from Alabama, making it an emerging cause of concern as the illness is not being explained by known causes. This mystery liver illness attacking only children has been brought to the notice of the World Health Organization early this month, news agency AP reported. Jaundice, diarrhoea and abdominal pain have been reported.
-
'Zero influence over Imran Khan': Jemima Goldsmith counters social media attacks
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has no influence on either Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's or her brother UK politician Zac Goldsmith and her children never commented on Pakistani politics, Jemima Goldsmith said. On Friday, Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter and reacted to the poster of an upcoming PML-N protest outside her London house. PML-N vice president Abid Sher Ali posted a photo of her son with Imran Khan with the PTI scarf and questioned his political allegiance.
-
Imran Khan asks for donations from overseas Pakistanis to topple new govt
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to donate money to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in order to topple the "foreign-backed" government of Shehbaz Sharif. Ironically, Khan has asked overseas Pakistanis to donate to a party that is blaming America for overthrowing his government in Pakistan. He termed the campaign "Haqiqi-Azadi" and said that the "corrupt government" was forced upon the 22 crore population of Pakistan.
-
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 152 injured
At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict. Most of the Palestinian injuries were incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent said, at the most sensitive site in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics