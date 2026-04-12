Trump's ‘big problem’ warning for China if it ships weapons to Iran

US President Donald Trump warned China of ‘big problems’ if it engages in supplying weapons to Iran. The US-Israel war on Iran is currently paused following a fragile ceasefire announced after six weeks of fighting. Pakistan had mediated talks in Islamabad, but both countries failed to reach an agreement, raising fresh fears that the war could resume.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after their US-China summit meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea on October 30, 2025.(AP)

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Trump was responding to a journalist’s question on Saturday about reports that China could deliver air defence systems to Iran, possibly through a third country, even when the peace talks were on in Islamabad.

Trump's ‘big problem’ warning for China

A CNN report, citing US intelligence, said China may send weapons to Iran in the coming weeks. It also noted that Iran is using the pause in fighting as an opportunity to strengthen its air defence systems. Responding to the query, Trump said, “If China does that, China is going to have big problems.”

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations against China come after it claimed a significant role in brokering the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US earlier this week. China denies claims of supplying weapons to Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations against China come after it claimed a significant role in brokering the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US earlier this week. China denies claims of supplying weapons to Iran {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beijing has denied the claims that it has supplied weapons or military technology to Iran or plans to send new air defence systems to the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beijing has denied the claims that it has supplied weapons or military technology to Iran or plans to send new air defence systems to the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a PTI report, China’s defence ministry on Thursday (April 9, 2026) rejected reports that Chinese firms provided satellite imagery and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to the Iranian military during the US-Israel war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a PTI report, China’s defence ministry on Thursday (April 9, 2026) rejected reports that Chinese firms provided satellite imagery and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to the Iranian military during the US-Israel war. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} China “firmly opposes the dissemination of speculative and insinuating disinformation targeting China,” defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} China “firmly opposes the dissemination of speculative and insinuating disinformation targeting China,” defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, US trade representative Jamieson Greer had said that ties between the world’s two largest economies are stable, but warned China against moving closer to Iran amid the Middle East conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, US trade representative Jamieson Greer had said that ties between the world’s two largest economies are stable, but warned China against moving closer to Iran amid the Middle East conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has threatened 50% tariffs against goods from countries arming Tehran, a move which could derail the delicate trade truce with China if he follows through. Beijing does not directly ship arms to Iran but provides it with dual-use technology.

With inputs from Bloomberg

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