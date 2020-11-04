e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US presidential elections 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate

US presidential elections 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate

Biden benefited from a more diverse electorate in Arizona, which Trump won by 3.5 percentage points in 2016. The state represents 11 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

world Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:59 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, gestures while arriving during an election night party in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Wednesday.
Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, gestures while arriving during an election night party in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
         

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona, the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.

Biden benefited from a more diverse electorate in Arizona, which Trump won by 3.5 percentage points in 2016. The state represents 11 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Click here for complete US elections coverage

Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to win Arizona, claiming it for his re-election.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Delhi reporting third wave, says CM Kejriwal
Covid-19: Delhi reporting third wave, says CM Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Bihar poll updates: Not scared of ‘Modi Voting Machine’, says Rahul Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Not scared of ‘Modi Voting Machine’, says Rahul Gandhi
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case
Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate
Joe Biden wins Arizona, battleground state with changing electorate
Legends not happy with umpire’s call rule after Pollard’s DRS survival
Legends not happy with umpire’s call rule after Pollard’s DRS survival
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In