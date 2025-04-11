US reacts as Tahawwur Rana extradited to India: ‘…scourge of global terrorism’

The US State Department late Thursday reiterated its commitment to combat global terrorism in collaboration with India after Washington DC extradited Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks key conspirator Tahawwur Rana to India. Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana with NIA officials upon his arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

"On April 9th, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks... These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world," ANI quoted US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as saying.

Bruce said the US had consistently supported India's efforts to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable.

ALSO READ: ‘Most complex case’: How India got hold of Tahawwur Rana arrested by US in 2009

"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic," she added.

ALSO READ: ‘Mastermind’: What NIA said on extradited 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India

Tahawwur Rana, 64, was brought to India on Wednesday after his extradition from the United States.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Rana into 18-day custody. The anti-terror agency will question him in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 26/11 terror strike.

"Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured," said a statement issued by the NIA soon after the court's order.

ALSO READ: Meet the two senior NIA officers bringing back 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)