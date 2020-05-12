e-paper
US records less than 900 coronavirus related deaths in 24 hours for second day

The figure followed Sunday’s Covid-19 toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb as some US states relax their lockdowns.

world Updated: May 12, 2020 06:58 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
Santa Monica hotel workers take part in a protest calling for healthcare coverage through the pandemic, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Santa Monica, California, US.
Santa Monica hotel workers take part in a protest calling for healthcare coverage through the pandemic, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Santa Monica, California, US. (Reuters File Photo )
         

he United States recorded 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The figure followed Sunday’s toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb as some US states relax their lockdowns.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,346,723 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

