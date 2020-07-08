e-paper
Home / World News / US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region.

world Updated: Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region
Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region
         

The United States said Tuesday it was restricting visas to Chinese officials in response to impediments on Americans’ travel to Tibet.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was taking the action against an unspecified number of officials under a new US law that presses China to let US diplomats, journalists and tourists visit the Himalayan region.

