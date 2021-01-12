US secretary of state Mike Pompeo says Donald Trump's legacy stronger than riots
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo says President Donald Trump’s legacy is larger than the deadly riots that may lead to him being impeached a second time.
Pompeo predicted that Trump’s legacy will not be defined by the deadly riots at the US Capitol incited by the president in a bid to overturn his loss in the November election.
“History will reflect on the good work that this president and our administration has done,” Pompeo said Tuesday in an interview on the conservative Hugh Hewitt Show. “Those actions -- the actual things that happened -- will be reflected in a way that shows there was good work done on behalf of the American people.”
Trump’s role in instigating a mob of his supporters to march on the Capitol triggered a major backlash from Republicans and Democrats in Congress as well as major corporations. Two cabinet secretaries resigned, citing the violence at the Capitol. But Pompeo and other top national security officials intend to remain in their jobs for the final week of Trump’s term.
“Look, what happened Wednesday was terrible. And I have said repeatedly that those folks who engaged in this activity need to be identified, prosecuted and they are criminals and ought to be treated as such,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo did not criticize Trump for his role in encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak court sentences 3 to 2 years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time for peace and for calm in US', says Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pompeo slams Iran for Al-Qaida support on his way out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German police shuts down 'Darknet' marketplace that traded drugs, Bitcoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator ponders Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval by January end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
F-35 flies with 871 flaws, only two fewer than year earlier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump may be shielded from riot charges by a previous Supreme Court ruling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump slams impeachment move as Democrats press ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese city of Langfang goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the 25th Amendment and why is Pence under pressure to invoke it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump rejects blame for Capitol riot, calls rally ‘totally appropriate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Move to impeach continuation of greatest witch hunt in political history: Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to ban import of goods from China that use forced labour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox