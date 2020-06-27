e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move

US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move

The states worst affected by the surge are reviving restrictions that they had rushed to lift earlier, against the advise to public health. Texas, for instance, which saw another day of more than 5,000 new infections, has shut down bars and restaurants and certain outdoor activities.

world Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:12 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Bartender Katie McGranahan pours beers at the Saint Arnold Brewing Company Friday, June 26, 2020, in Houston.
Bartender Katie McGranahan pours beers at the Saint Arnold Brewing Company Friday, June 26, 2020, in Houston. (AP)
         

The United Sates set another single-day day record for new Covid-19 infections with 45,255 cases reported on Friday as public health officials blamed the new surge on states that opened too soon or without necessary precautions and younger people returning to public life.

Anthony Fauci, the top epidemiologist, has called the changed focus of the epidemic on to younger people a “paradigm shift”. They are “going to be asymptomatic, and people who are getting infected in a community setting, not an outbreak setting where you know who to identify, isolate and contact trace”, he said at the first briefing of the White House coronavirus task force in two months on Friday.

The states worst affected by the surge are reviving restrictions that they had rushed to lift earlier, against the advise to public health. Texas, for instance, which saw another day of more than 5,000 new infections, has shut down bars and restaurants and certain outdoor activities.

State’s governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, sounded contrite in an interview to a local TV station:“If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars, now seeing the aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spreads in the bar setting.”

Florida, another state in the eye of the new surge with a daily record of close to 9,000 news infections on Friday, has also brought back some restrictions. Bars are prohibited from serving alcohol now, its Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has resisted calls to do more.

Different counties, however, are taking their own measures. Miami-Dade county has shut down beaches and public parks in view of the upcoming July 4 independence day weekend, and another county is mailing reusable masks to all its residents.

The states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, that were the hardest hit earlier, are continuing their reopening. Connecticut has become the first state to announce plans to resume in-school education in the fall.

tags
top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In