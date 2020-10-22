e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Senate panel moves ahead with confirmation process of SC judge Barrett

US Senate panel moves ahead with confirmation process of SC judge Barrett

The full Senate is scheduled to vote on Monday, confirming her as the ninth member of the bench to replace the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

world Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:19 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to a question during the third day of her Senate confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2020.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to a question during the third day of her Senate confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2020. (Reuters file)
         

The Republican-led US Senate judiciary committee on Thursday advanced judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court for a floor vote, with Democrats boycotting a procedural vote.

The full Senate is scheduled to vote on Monday, confirming her as the ninth member of the bench to replace the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “My Democratic Senate colleagues and I boycotted the Supreme Court nominee committee vote today,” Kamala Harris, a member of the committee and the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, said in a tweet.

“Let’s be clear: this nomination process is a sham and shows how Republicans will stop at nothing to strip health care from millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions,” she said after the 12-0 vote in the Senate panel.

Democrats couldn’t have stopped the nomination from advancing even if they had attended the meeting of the 22-member committee that has 12 Republicans. They stand disadvantaged to determine the floor vote either in the Republican-dominated chamber, even with a few defections.

Lacking in numbers, Democrats have sought to characterise Barrett’s nomination as an attempt by President Donald Trump and his congressional allies to change the ideological balance of the court with the aim of striking down health care and abortion and helping him stay in office if the outcome of the November 3 election is disputed.

tags
top news
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In