Fighter jets, 2,000 troops: US ‘builds up’ in West Asia as JD Vance arrives in Pakistan for Iran talks

The United States reportedly is moving more troops and military hardware into West Asia even as it prepares to sit across the table from Iran in Pakistan, likely on Saturday. US jet fighters and attack aircraft have arrived in the region, according to flight-tracking data and officials cited by The Wall Street Journal. Another 1,500 to 2,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division could reportedly follow.

US Vice President JD Vance is en route Pakistan for talks on Iran(via REUTERS)

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Vice President JD Vance landed in Pakistan on Saturday, a source from the South Asian country told Reuters. He was received by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir ahead of the talks.

At sea, carrier groups and destroyers continue to operate across key waterways, while other Marines and sailors are in transit. The Pentagon’s footprint in the region, already larger than usual, is expanding further.

US-Iran talks to begin in Pakistan

This mobilisation comes as delegations from Washington and Tehran gather in Islamabad for talks mediated by Pakistan. A 71-member Iranian team led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reached the Pakistani capital after delays linked to ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon. The US delegation is headed by JD Vance, with senior figures including Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

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{{^usCountry}} The negotiations are expected to be indirect, with delegations in separate rooms and Pakistani officials acting as intermediaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The negotiations are expected to be indirect, with delegations in separate rooms and Pakistani officials acting as intermediaries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump said he wished Vance luck. Speaking to reporters before leaving, Vance said he was “looking forward to negotiations,” as per the BBC. He added that if Iran does not act in “good faith” and attempts to “try to play us”, the US “won’t be receptive.” Ceasefire under pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump said he wished Vance luck. Speaking to reporters before leaving, Vance said he was “looking forward to negotiations,” as per the BBC. He added that if Iran does not act in “good faith” and attempts to “try to play us”, the US “won’t be receptive.” Ceasefire under pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The timing is tight. The US-Iran ceasefire that paused weeks of direct attacks remains in place, but it is under pressure from developments on multiple fronts, particularly Israel’s continued operations in Lebanon. The talks in Islamabad are expected to focus on stabilising that truce and preventing a return to open war. China supplying weapons to Iran? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing is tight. The US-Iran ceasefire that paused weeks of direct attacks remains in place, but it is under pressure from developments on multiple fronts, particularly Israel’s continued operations in Lebanon. The talks in Islamabad are expected to focus on stabilising that truce and preventing a return to open war. China supplying weapons to Iran? {{/usCountry}}

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Not just the US, Iran may also be strengthening its armour despite negotiations planned in Pakistan. According to a CNN report, US officials believe China may be preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-aircraft systems, commonly known as MANPADS, to Iran.

These weapons, which can target low-flying aircraft, were seen as a serious threat during the recent fighting. One US fighter jet lost over Iran was reportedly brought down by a heat-seeking, shoulder-fired missile, though its origin remains unclear.

China has placed itself as a broker of the ceasefire and has denied supplying weapons to any side.

US military presence in the Gulf

The US now has over 50,000 troops in the region, above its usual level, as per Live Now Fox. Advanced aircraft, including F-35s, F-22s, F-15s and B-2 bombers, are part of the current deployment.

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Aircraft carriers such as the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R Ford, along with their escort ships, are key parts of the US naval presence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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