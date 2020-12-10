e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US should not wait too long on AstraZeneca vaccine, Oxford’s Hill says

US should not wait too long on AstraZeneca vaccine, Oxford’s Hill says

Dr. Larry Corey, a top U.S. scientist overseeing Covid-19 vaccine trials, last week said the large U.S. AstraZeneca study may determine how effective the vaccine is, after perplexing results from other trials by the company and partner Oxford.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:07 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser for the U.S. Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, said last week that U.S. trial data and potentially a request for U.S. emergency use authorization by AstraZeneca could come in late January
Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser for the U.S. Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, said last week that U.S. trial data and potentially a request for U.S. emergency use authorization by AstraZeneca could come in late January(AP)
         

Jenner Institute Director Adrian Hill, who oversees the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine research and development, said a vaccine would not be available in the United States until “the middle of next year” if regulators wait for the end of their vaccine trial.

“I would hope that the (Food and Drug Administration) would look at the data set on this vaccine, including all of the available data in January. To wait for the end of the trial would be the middle of next year,” Hill said in remarks released by NBC. “That’s too late to take the value of this vaccine, which is effective, available at large scale and easily deployed.”

Dr. Larry Corey, a top U.S. scientist overseeing Covid-19 vaccine trials, last week said the large U.S. AstraZeneca study may determine how effective the vaccine is, after perplexing results from other trials by the company and partner Oxford.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser for the U.S. Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, said last week that U.S. trial data and potentially a request for U.S. emergency use authorization by AstraZeneca could come in late January.

tags
top news
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
5th phase of DDC polls for 37 seats begin amid cash distribution allegations
Snowfall expected over Western Himalayas today
Snowfall expected over Western Himalayas today
Delhi AQI in very poor category; may improve with rainfall in next two days, says IMD
Delhi AQI in very poor category; may improve with rainfall in next two days, says IMD
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In