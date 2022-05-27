US slams Putin’s food-for-sanctions relief plan
The US rejected a plan by Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate grain and fertilizer exports only if sanctions on his country are lifted, pinning the blame on the Kremlin for blocking shipments and stoking concerns of global food shortages.
The US may announce a new package of aid for Ukraine as soon as next week that would include long-range rocket systems and other advanced weapons, CNN reported unidentified government officials as saying.
A record volume of Russian oil is on board tankers, with most of that heading to India or China as other nations restrict imports because of the war in Ukraine.
-
Empower inclusive Kabul to counter terror and enhance global security: NSA Doval
National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged the participant countries at a dialogue with counterparts from seven other countries, including China, to enhance the capability of Afghanistan to counter the terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat to regional peace and security. Right to life, dignified living, human rights, and accessibility to assistance were among the priorities highlighted by the top security official.
-
Imran Khan praises India again as Pak sees highest-ever rise in petrol price
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has once again praised India and this time for being able to reduce fuel prices which Imran Khan said was owing to cheaper oil from Russia. The statement of the PTI leader came as the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan increased the prices of all petroleum products by rupees 30 per litre (PKR) to reduce fuel subsidies.
-
Politicians or billionaires- Who do you trust less? Elon Musk asks
This is a question that can trigger spirited conversations, especially in the middle of a pandemic when both world leaders and tycoons have been blamed for not doing enough. Interestingly, this question was asked on Friday in a Twitter poll by the world's richest person, Elon Musk. Last year, the United Nations had told him that 2 per cent of his net worth - $6 billion - could solve the world's hunger problem.
-
Chinese premier Li Keqiang gives dire growth warning in unpublished remarks
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of dire consequences if officials don't move decisively to prevent the economy from sliding further, saying a contraction in the second quarter must be avoided. His comments to thousands of local officials at an emergency meeting Wednesday were more frank than the official readout published by state media. Li told attendees that economic growth risks slipping out of a reasonable range, according to people familiar with the discussions.
-
Husband of teacher killed in Texas mass shooting dies of heart attack: Report
Joe Garcia, the husband of fourth-grade teacher Joe Garcia who was one of the victims of the shootout in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, reportedly died of a heart attack two days after her killing. Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife's memorial on Thursday morning, a report by the New York Times said.
