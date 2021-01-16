US steps up claims Covid-19 may have escaped from Chinese lab
The State Department on Friday said it had new information suggesting the Covid-19 pandemic could have emerged from a Chinese laboratory and not through contact with infected animals, the latest salvo in the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Beijing over the virus’s origins.
Specifically, the US said it had obtained new evidence that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in the fall of 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak in the surrounding city, with symptoms it said were consistent with either Covid-19 or common seasonal illnesses.
The department said China’s lack of transparency about the pandemic’s origin more than a year ago, as well as efforts to mask early shortcomings in the country’s response to the outbreak, make it difficult to draw clear conclusions. But the brief, unsigned statement issued by the US -- less than a week before the end of the Trump administration -- provided no data to back up its claims.
“The virus could have emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals, spreading in a pattern consistent with a natural epidemic,” according to the State Department. “Alternatively, a laboratory accident could resemble a natural outbreak if the initial exposure included only a few individuals and was compounded by asymptomatic infection.”
A State Department spokesperson declined to elaborate when asked for further comment.
China has repeatedly rejected charges that the virus might have emerged from a laboratory. The US didn’t say how it obtained the new information about illnesses at the lab.
The comments, in a State Department fact sheet, come as China faces criticism for initially preventing some members of a World Health Organization mission from entering China as part of an effort to trace the origin of Covid-19, saying they hadn’t passed health screenings. While the experts were eventually granted clearance, China had already been criticized by the WHO for delaying the mission’s plans to visit the country.
China has been under scrutiny since the outbreak exploded in and around Wuhan, but the Trump administration also sought to pin more blame on authorities in Beijing after the pandemic took off in the US and deaths soared. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo frequently refer to the illness as the “China virus”, “China plague” and “Wuhan virus.”
For its part, China is mounting a campaign to cast doubt the virus originated within its borders. State media have played up research suggesting that there were cases in Italy and the U.S. that pre-date those in Wuhan, and hinted that the pathogen could have entered the country via frozen food or packaging.
On Friday it was announced that 2 million people had died worldwide from the outbreak, with almost 400,000 deaths in the US.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong government 'strongly' objects to US congressional report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US slams Beijing for continuous withholding of Covid-19 information
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What made South Korea crack down on digital sex crimes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden announces plan to vaccinate 100 mn Americans in his 1st 100 days in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says recent mainland Covid-19 outbreak caused by imported case: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden says we'll 'manage the hell' out of feds' Covid-19 response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Uber among new corporate donors to Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump will leave White House before Biden inauguration, may go to his golf club
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Jong Un’s new missile could be an attempt to get Joe Biden's attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Midnight quake kills 42 in Indonesia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How we got to two million Covid-19 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox