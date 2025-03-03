US tariffs on Mexico and Canada set to begin, to impact major car companies

The United States' proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will take effect on Tuesday, but President Donald Trump will determine whether they would be set at the proposed 25%, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said. Tuesday marks the implementation of the United States' proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico; however, President Donald Trump will decide whether to put them at the recommended 25% level.(Bloomberg)

Here are the automakers and other companies that could be affected by the tariffs:

AUDI

Volkswagen's Audi plant in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico, makes the Q5, employing over 5,000 people. In the first half of 2024, nearly 40,000 vehicles were exported to the U.S., according to Mexico's AMIA.

BMW

BMW's plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, produces the 3 Series, 2 Series Coupe and M2, with nearly all output going to the U.S. and other markets worldwide.

FORD

Ford has three plants in Mexico. It exported just under 196,000 cars to North America in the first half of 2024, with 90% going to the U.S., according to Mexico's AMIA.

GENERAL MOTORS

GM imported roughly 750,000 vehicles from Canada or Mexico in 2024 to the U.S., with most made in Mexico, GlobalData says. They include the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra full-sized pickups, and mid-sized SUVs. The Mexican plants also build two of its new EVs.

GM's three plants in Canada produce electric vans, the Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty truck, and the V8 engine and dual clutch transmission.

HONDA MOTOR

Honda Motor sends 80% of its Mexican output to the U.S. market. It warned on Nov. 6 that it would have to consider shifting production if the U.S. imposed permanent tariffs on Mexican imports.

JAC MOTORS

JAC Motors assembles JAC brand vehicles via a joint venture with Mexican firm Giant Motors.

KIA CORP

South Korea's Kia Corp has a factory in Mexico that makes its own vehicles and some Santa Fe SUVs for its affiliate Hyundai Motor for export to the United States.

MAZDA

Mazda exported around 120,000 vehicles from Mexico to the United States in 2023, but said it may reconsider further investments if tariffs are imposed.

NISSAN MOTOR

Nissan Motor has two plants in Mexico where it makes the Sentra, Versa and Kicks models for the U.S. market. It produced nearly 505,000 vehicles in Mexico in the first nine months of 2024.

STELLANTIS

Stellantis operates assembly plants in Mexico making Ram pick-ups and vans, as well as the Jeep Compass mid-sized SUV. The group owns two assembly plants in Canada: one where it makes Chrysler models, and another scheduled to resume output of a new Jeep model this year.

TOYOTA MOTOR

Toyota Motor builds its Tacoma pick-up truck at two plants in Mexico, and sold more than 230,000 of them in the U.S. in 2023, or 10% of total sales in that market.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's factory in Puebla, Mexico, made nearly 350,000 cars in 2023, including the Jetta, Tiguan and Taos, all for export to the U.S. In Canada, Volkswagen is building a battery gigafactory in Ontario, with output to begin by 2027.

AUTO SUPPLIERS

AUTOLIV

Sweden's Autoliv, the world's largest maker of airbags and seat belts, employs around 15,000 staff in Mexico.

MICHELIN

Tyre maker Michelin has two plants in Mexico - Queretaro and Leon - and three in Canada.

YANFENG

Chinese seat maker Yanfeng Automotive Interiors supplies automakers including General Motors and Toyota from its plants in Mexico.

OTHERS

Other part makers with plants in Mexico include Italian tyremaker Pirelli, Italian premium brakes maker Brembo and Italy's Eurogroup Laminations.

U.S. automaker Tesla encouraged its Chinese suppliers to set up plants in Mexico in 2023 to supply the factory it was planning to build in the country from early 2025, but its plans have not materialised.

($1 = 1.4408 Canadian dollars)