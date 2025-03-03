Donald Trump allies mount pressure Ukraine's Zelensky to change stance or resign after White House clash

Key Republican figures close to US President Donald Trump mounted pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, two days after the White House clash of the leaders, urging him to reconsider his position on the ongoing war with Russia or step aside. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures during a meeting with members of the media on the outskirts of London, Britain. (REUTERS)

On Friday, a tense meeting at the White House saw intense friction between the Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, an unprecedented confrontation that has dominated headlines since then.

The confrontation at White House, which placed US Vice President JD Vance in an assertive role on behalf of Donald Trump, sent shockwaves through global political circles, prompting concerns about the future of the Russia-Ukraine war which now is in its third year, along with US President's vision for its resolution.

Republicans mount pressure on Zelensky

Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Waltz, seemingly expressed doubts over Zelensky’s willingness to negotiate an end to the war, stressing on US President's aim for a lasting peace between Moscow and Kyiv that could involve territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees led by Europe.

"We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians and end this war." He added, "If it becomes apparent that President Zelensky's either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in his country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands," Waltz told CNN's State of the Union.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Trump ally and Ukraine supporter, questioned whether the US could continue working with Zelensky following the Oval Office clash, raising doubts during a press conference on Friday.

Similarly, House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a strong message on Sunday, stating, “Something has to change. Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that,” referring to Zelensky.

"I'd like to see Putin defeated, frankly. He is an adversary of the United States. But in this conflict, we've got to bring an end to this war," Reuters quoted Johnson.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that the US would be ready to reengage when Ukraine is ready for peace. Speaking on ABC's This Week, Rubio said, "You’re not going to bring them to the table if you’re calling them names, if you’re being antagonistic."

European leaders rally around Zelensky

In contrast, European leaders rallied around Zelensky during a meeting in London on Sunday, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urging allies to bolster their defense efforts.

“Every nation must contribute to that in the best way that it can, bringing different capabilities and support to the table, but all taking responsibility to act, all stepping up their own share of the burden," a news agency AP report quoted Starmer as saying at the meet.

Meanwhile, US Democrats have strongly rejected the notion that Zelensky should resign. "I think that is a horrific suggestion," Reuters quoted Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent aligned with the Democrats, as saying on Meet the Press.

Sanders said, "Zelensky is leading a country, trying to defend democracy against an authoritarian dictator, Putin, who invaded his country."

Other Democratic leaders also slammed the “tone” of the White House meeting. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut described the situation as "absolutely shameful," accusing the White House of aligning more with Russia than with democratic allies. "The entire pretext for that meeting... was an attempt to rewrite history in order to sign a deal with Putin that hands Putin Ukraine. That is disastrous for US national security," he said.

Waltz dismissed such claims, calling them "absolutely false" and insisted that the US was not responsible for the tensions, placing the responsibility on Ukraine to change its stance.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, also a Democrat, also hit out at the Republicans over the Oval Office clash, calling it "appalling." She noted that there was still room for a peace deal, adding that she had met with Zelensky before his meeting with the White House.

“There is still an opening here," Klobuchar said, urging more talks for a possible resolution.

(With inputs from Reuters)