Americans would need ‘visa’ for Europe from 2024 onwards, check what has changed

European Union will implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System(ETIAS) , next year. It will require all travellers from visa-free countries including USA to get travel authorisation prior to their departure.

Eiffel Tower in Paris(Getty Images)

Not a traditional visa, ETIAS will require an online application process with approval delivered by email. Travellers to Europe will have to fill an online form with biographical information, travel plans and travel history, along with security questions. Most applicants will receive an approval within an hour but some may have to wait up to four days if their application demands further checks.

COST OF ETIAS

Applicants will have to shell out $8, applicable to travellers of all ages. After approval, the travel authorisation will be valid for multiple entries over three years or until the traveller’s passport expires.

“Honestly, the buzz around [ETIAS] on social media made me a little nervous, but after doing some research, that initial shock definitely subsided. It's still easy for us to travel to Europe. It’s just one more step we have to think about before our trip,” said Alexa Moore, a frequent traveler to Europe as quoted by cntraveler.com.

The new rule will be mandatory for all the ETIAS member countries which have been divided into four categories: full Schengen members like Spain, France, and Italy; European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries like Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland; future Schengen members such as Bulgaria and Cyprus; plus European micro states like Andorra and Monaco.

What's not changing for the US travellers to Europe?

In a relief for US travellers to Europe, the length of time that they can spend in Europe as a tourist is not changing. The current rule which allows US passport holders to stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period, will stay. For any trip longer than 90 days, a special visa is required.

US citizens currently have visa-free access to 184 countries across the world, according to this year’s Henley Passport Index.

