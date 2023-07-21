Enormous ‘amusement park’ costing $2 billion announced in Oklahoma to boost tourism in the United States

In an exciting news for the residents of Oklahoma in the United States, an enormous $2 billion amusement park called "American Heartland Theme Park" has been announced to be developed in the state. The theme park and resort will be opened in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66. The park is expected to open in 2026. "American Heartland" theme Park (American Heartland and Theme Park website)

The theme park is being advertised as a 1,000-acre resort destination which will attract 4.9 million guests per year to Oklahoma. The resort destination will have a 300-room hotel, indoor water park and an adjacent 320-acre RV park, and a 300-cabin campground named Three Ponies. Missouri-based Mansion Entertainment Group is heading up the project. According to Mansion Entertainment, the park's design team includes more than 20 Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.

It will have an Americana-themed environment with "a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings," said Mansion Entertainment.

“Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” Oklahoma State Rep. Rusty Cornwell said in a press release.

“Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer,” added Cornwell.

Notably, the park will include rides and shows in "six distinctly American lands:" the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

The state of Oklahoma was selected as the location for the project because of its “business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts,” according to American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite.

