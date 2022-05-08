US to impose ‘new stiff sanctions’ on Russia, says Ukraine foreign mininster Kuleba
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that the United States will impose fresh sanctions against Russia for Moscow’s ongoing invasion of his home nation, as he discussed the Russian aggression with his American counterpart Antony Blinken. “On the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, Victory in Europe Day, @SecBlinken and I coordinated steps to bring the day of Ukraine’s victory closer. New stiff U.S. sanctions on Russia are coming. Discussed ways to unlock Ukraine’s food exports and ensure global food security,” Kuleba posted on Twitter.
Click here for all fresh updates on Russia-Ukraine war
While he did not elaborate on the ‘new stiff sanctions’ that he claimed Washington will impose on Moscow, the US has led the West in slapping sanctions on Russia for attacking the east European nation. It has also helped Ukraine with frequent military aid.
Also Read | Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week
“I have authorized $150 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defenses to counter Russia’s offensive in the East. We stand #UnitedwithUkraine,” Blinken had announced a day ago.
Kuleba’s tweet, meanwhile, came on a day that saw two high-profile dignitaries arrive in the war-torn country on impromptu visits. While US First Lady Jill Biden met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska in Uzhhhord in western Ukraine, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was in Irpin, a suburb of the capital, Kyiv.
Also Read | US First Lady makes unannounced visit to Ukraine, meets Ukrainian counterpart
Blinken himself had visited Kyiv, on April 24, as he went there with secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, British prime minister Boris Johnson, too, have travelled to the metropolis.
Also Read | Ukraine war: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes unannounced visit to Irpin
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
-
Ukraine war: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes unannounced visit to Irpin
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday made an unannounced visit to Ukraine's Irpin, a town which had been temporarily occupied by the Russian forces, Reuters reported. Trudeau is not the only world leader to have made an unannounced visit to the war-torn country in a day. Hours earlier, US First Lady Jill Biden visited Ukraine where she met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska.
-
Zelensky compares Russia to Nazi Germany, says ‘evil has returned’ to Europe
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said evil returned to Europe while comparing Russia to Nazi Germany during an address commemorating the Second World War, AFP reported.
-
US First Lady makes unannounced visit to Ukraine, meets Ukrainian counterpart
US First Lady Jill Biden on Sunday made an unannounced visit to Ukraine to show support to the war-torn country in its fight against Russia, Reuters reported. She also met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska. "I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” she said.
-
Imran Khan's cops protected wife's friend during his stint as Pak PM: Report
A close friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Khan, was provided security cover outside her residence by the Pakistan Punjab Police officials soon after the former cricketer-turned-politician was elected as the prime minister in 2018, Pakistani website Geo News reported. The security detailed was removed only last month during Ramadan. Another cop claimed that the security cover was provided to Bushra Bibi's friend on the directions of Ayesha Butt, the superintendent of police.
-
Why is Imran Khan's 'lighting is everything' video going viral? Watch
A purported video of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan engaging in some light-hearted exchange before a speech has gone viral on social media as Twitter users can't get enough of the cricketer-turned-politician talking about photography. Talking about his recent interview with Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid on HUM News, Imran Khan expressed his opinion that he did not like the lighting of the interview.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics