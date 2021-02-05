IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
world news

US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion

The gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it buys climbed from $577 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 PM IST

The US trade deficit rose 17.7% last year to $679 billion, highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded President Donald Trump's attempts to rebalance America's trade with the rest of the world.

The gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it buys climbed from $577 billion in 2019, the Commerce Department said Friday. Exports skidded 15.7% to $2.1 trillion, and imports fell 9.5% to $2.8 trillion.

As president, Trump sought to narrow the gap by imposing taxes on imported goods on a scale unseen since the trade wars of the 1930s. The deficit narrowed slightly in 2019 but then ballooned last year as coronavirus restrictions hammered US exports of services such as tourism and education. Services exports dropped 20.4% last year.

Still, the US ran a $237 billion surplus last year in services. But that was overwhelmed by a $916 billion deficit in trade in goods such as aircraft and auto parts.

The politically sensitive deficit with China in the sale of goods fell 10% last year to $311 billion; Trump had imposed tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports to protest Beijing's sharp-elbowed efforts to supplant Western dominance in technology, an effort that US alleged included cybertheft.

In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November. Exports rose 3.4%, and imports increased 1.5%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
app
Close
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
In December, the trade deficit dropped to $66.6 billion, down 3.5% from November.(AP)
world news

US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it buys climbed from $577 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN report highlighted another issue that has been of concern to countries in the region against the backdrop of the planned drawdown of foreign troops in Afghanistan – the continuing relationship between the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda despite the peace deal signed with the US a year ago. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The UN report highlighted another issue that has been of concern to countries in the region against the backdrop of the planned drawdown of foreign troops in Afghanistan – the continuing relationship between the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaeda despite the peace deal signed with the US a year ago. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
world news

Pakistani Taliban reunified splinter groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • The report, released this week, also highlighted the Islamic State's activities in cyberspace in South Asia, including the publishing of Voice of Hind, an online magazine in English, and efforts by the group’s members in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.(AFP)
The tepid increase followed a decline of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.(AFP)
world news

US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.3%

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Friday's figures reflect a faltering job market, slowed by the pandemic that is still causing consumers to avoid travelling, shopping, and attending entertainment venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The changing climate and habitat destruction in Asia had driven virus-carrying species into ever closer contact with human populations.(PTI file photo)
The changing climate and habitat destruction in Asia had driven virus-carrying species into ever closer contact with human populations.(PTI file photo)
world news

Climate change may have had 'key role' in coronavirus pandemic: Study

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Since each bat species carries an average of 2.7 coronaviruses, the researchers said 100 strains of coronavirus were now concentrated in this "hotspot" area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education center in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education center in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
world news

‘Not a word on Uighur’: Experts question silence of celebrities on China

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST
BBC has spoken to former detainees and a guard who have alleged sytematic rape and sexual torture at the camps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)(AP)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)(AP)
world news

Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Rich nations that look after only their own good could face another crisis in the future if poorer nations are neglected now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CureVac said its potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, was generally well tolerated and results strongly supported the company’s plans to launch the final stage of testing on humans before the end of the year.(Reuters file photo)
CureVac said its potential vaccine, known as CVnCoV, was generally well tolerated and results strongly supported the company’s plans to launch the final stage of testing on humans before the end of the year.(Reuters file photo)
world news

UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for Covid-19 variants

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Scientists are closely tracking these mutations to make sure they quickly identify variants of concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
world news

China 'expels' US warship from South China Sea, a first under Biden presidency

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan, Beijing, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The People’s Liberation Army’s southern theatre command issued a statement saying it deployed warships and aircraft to warn and drive away USS John S McCain from near the Xisha Island (Paracel Island in English) in the SCS region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
world news

In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure

Reuters, Fallujah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers. (Photo courtesy: Gao Liu/Sina Weibo)
Gao Liu published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers. (Photo courtesy: Gao Liu/Sina Weibo)
world news

Chinese actress shares botched nose job pics online to warn others

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Gao Liu, who is a singer and actor, published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Overview of the first day of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at an undisclosed location, Switzerland, February 1, 2021. Violaine Martin/U.N. Photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Overview of the first day of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at an undisclosed location, Switzerland, February 1, 2021. Violaine Martin/U.N. Photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at UN talks

Reuters, Geneva/tripoli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The selection of an interim government is part of a UN peacemaking process based around holding national presidential and parliamentary elections in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armin Laschet's election to the CDU chair makes him the frontrunner to take over as chancellor from Merkel.(REUTERS)
Armin Laschet's election to the CDU chair makes him the frontrunner to take over as chancellor from Merkel.(REUTERS)
world news

Navalny affair no grounds to cancel Nord Stream pipeline, says German CDU chief

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Pointing to US purchases of crude oil from Russia, Armin Laschet, the man best placed to be the next German chancellor, described himself as a political realist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen has “created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen has “created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

US aiding Saudi defence despite Joe Biden's tough stance on human rights abuses

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • While Biden announced Thursday he was making good on his campaign commitment to end US support for a five-year Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, his administration is making clear it won’t abandon US military assistance for the kingdom and plans to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its own defences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo showing a Pakistan Navy soldier standing guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart from Gwadar port that links to China's far western region. (AP file)
A file photo showing a Pakistan Navy soldier standing guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart from Gwadar port that links to China's far western region. (AP file)
world news

Chinese Navy balances India’s ‘destabilising role’ in Indian Ocean: Pak Navy chief

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The expanding partnership between Chinese and Pakistani navies will also play an important role in maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi told Chinese state media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

A glance at US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Marjorie Taylor Greene was labelled as a “future Republican Star” by former President Donald Trump, whose political style she emulates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP