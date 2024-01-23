US, UK forces carry out fresh airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen: Top updates

The United States and the United Kingdom jointly carried out fresh airstrikes on eight targets used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday, in a bid to stop the group from harassing commercial vessels in the Red Sea. In this image provided by the UK ministry of defence, a Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 takes off to carry out air strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, from RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus, on January. 22. (AP)

The airstrikes, carried out on Monday night, marked the eighth round of allied attacks in 12 days. The strikes targeted an underground storage site and locations linked to the Houthis’ “missile and air surveillance capabilities,” the US and UK said in a joint statement along with partners Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Top updates on US, UK airstrikes on Houthi targets: