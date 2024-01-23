US, UK forces carry out fresh airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen: Top updates
Jan 23, 2024 05:35 AM IST
The airstrikes targeted an underground storage site and locations linked to Houthis’ “missile and air surveillance capabilities,” the US and UK statement noted.
The United States and the United Kingdom jointly carried out fresh airstrikes on eight targets used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday, in a bid to stop the group from harassing commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
The airstrikes, carried out on Monday night, marked the eighth round of allied attacks in 12 days. The strikes targeted an underground storage site and locations linked to the Houthis’ “missile and air surveillance capabilities,” the US and UK said in a joint statement along with partners Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Top updates on US, UK airstrikes on Houthi targets:
- The statement claimed that the airstrikes were meant to “disrupt and degrade” the Houthis’ capabilities.
- "These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners," the statement said, adding that the rebel group had carried out "a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilising" actions since the previous joint US-UK air raids.
- Yemen's official Saba news agency claimed that “American-British forces are launching raids on the capital of Sanaa” and several other parts of Yemen, while Houthi TV outlet al-Masirah said four strikes targeted the Al-Dailami military base north of the capital, which is under rebel control.
- The airstrikes were the most significant in a series of attacks since the first wave of missile and Tomahawk launches by the US and the UK in the early hours of January 12 against the Houthis, who have caused chaos for shippers worldwide and disrupted traffic through a waterway that previously accounted for 12 per cent of global trade.
- Earlier on Monday, Houthis claimed they fired on a US military cargo ship off the Yemen coast.
- The Houthi attacks — launched to protest Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip — and the allied response have provoked fears that the US will only become further embroiled in a conflict in the Middle East and provoke a wider regional war.
- Earlier Monday, the US said two Navy Seals who went missing during a mission on January 11 to seize Iranian weapons bound for the Houthis are now presumed dead, marking the first publicly known US military casualties linked to the conflict. The two SEALs were part of a team that boarded a dhow near the coast of Somalia. The US forces sunk the boat after they seized components for ballistic and cruise missiles.
- Last week, President Joe Biden acknowledged that the strikes so far hadn’t had the intended effect.
(With inputs from agencies)
