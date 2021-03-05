IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US, UK weigh Russia sanctions over use of chemical weapons, possibly target debt
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
world news

US, UK weigh Russia sanctions over use of chemical weapons, possibly target debt

The Biden administration announced its first sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, punishing the Kremlin for the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:03 PM IST

The US and UK are weighing additional penalties against Russia over the use of chemical weapons, with options ranging from sanctions against oligarchs to the extreme step of targeting the nation’s sovereign debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

British officials plan to push for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to continue to pressure Russia to provide answers over its use of banned substances, and will raise potential measures with key European allies, including France and Germany, in the coming weeks, according to one of the people.

The Biden administration announced its first sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, punishing the Kremlin for the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The penalties mirrored those imposed by the European Union and the U.K., mainly targeting senior Russian law enforcement officials and others allied with President Vladimir Putin.

Russian bonds snapped a four-day rally, lifting the yield 11 basis points to 6.68% as of 12:21 p.m. in Moscow. Buoyed by climbing oil prices, the ruble was 0.3% stronger at 74.46 per dollar after slipping 1% on Thursday.

The U.S. is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions, according to people familiar with the matter. Those include assurances it will refrain from the use of such weapons and allow inspections of suspected chemical weapons sites.

The penalties were the latest sign of deepening tensions between Washington and Moscow, and the relationship could deteriorate further if Russia retaliates or the U.S. escalates its sanctions.

All of the people spoke on condition of anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the matter. Communications aides at the White House National Security Council and the U.K. Foreign Office had no immediate comment Thursday.

British officials are in discussions with U.S. counterparts about new measures. One trigger for additional steps would be if Russia continues to stonewall an investigation into Navalny’s poisoning, one person said.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday urged Russia to adhere to its obligations under international law.

“These attacks are unacceptable. We urge Russia to investigate, adhere to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention,” Raab tweeted.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a similar message Thursday.

The U.S. could increase pressure on Russia with sanctions on oligarchs with powers under the Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the president to sanction individuals for human rights violations or corruption, the people said.

But if Russia is again found to commit a major transgression of the international ban on chemical weapons, President Joe Biden would consider imposing sanctions on the nation’s sovereign debt if it could be done in cooperation with Europe, two of the people said.

The Treasury Department under former Secretary Steven Mnuchin in 2018 warned of global financial market turmoil if Russia’s sovereign debt market were sanctioned, saying it could destabilize markets because of how deeply tied the Russian market is to global indexes.

But others say that Russia has moved away from buying U.S.-denominated debt toward the euro, meaning that negative spillovers could be smaller than previously anticipated. That view is shared by Daleep Singh, a former Obama-era Treasury official, who is now a deputy on Biden’s National Security Council.

In 2019, as a witness during a congressional hearing on Russia, Singh supported restricting purchases of Russian sovereign debt to protect U.S. national security interests. At the time, he said that damage to global markets resulting from prohibiting purchases of Russian debt would not be as significant because global investors have reduced their overall exposure to the nation since the Obama administration started sanctioning Russia in 2014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us russia sanctions
Close
Police barricade tape cordons off a knife attack site in Vetlanda, Sweden March 3, 2021.(REUTERS)
Police barricade tape cordons off a knife attack site in Vetlanda, Sweden March 3, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
world news

France backs Italy’s call to stop exports of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
The backing from a major European Union country comes after Australia called on the European Commission to take a look at Italy’s actions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television. ( AFP)
A bystander listens Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the nation on television. ( AFP)
world news

Pak election commission meets to discuss Imran Khan's allegations

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Khan, in a televised address to the country on Thursday, lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which he said failed to stop corruption in Wednesday's closely-contested Senate elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On a smoggy day in Beijing, Premier Li Keqiang said the country will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
On a smoggy day in Beijing, Premier Li Keqiang said the country will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
world news

China to cut carbon emissions per economic unit of output by 18% in five years

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Many are waiting to see whether the government will unveil more detailed regulations on carbon-intense industries such as steel and cement manufacturing later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply.(Reuters)
While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive Covid-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply.(Reuters)
world news

Africa welcomes Covax doses but warns against 'selfishness'

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
“Rich countries should not be so selfish,” Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, said as his country prepared to receive its first doses. “It’s a concern, and everyone is talking about it.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube but only when the threat of his inciting violence abates.(AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube but only when the threat of his inciting violence abates.(AFP)
world news

What is YouTube ‘three-strikes’ system Trump channel will remain subject to

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki stressed that the three-strikes system applies to everyone and no one has the privilege of exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
Pope Francis prepares to leave from Fiumicino's International airport Leonardo da Vinci, near Rome, for Baghdad, Iraq.(AP)
world news

Pope lands in Iraq on first-ever papal visit to rally Christians

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • The Iraqi government is eager to show off the relative security it has achieved after years of wars and militant attacks that nevertheless continue even today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.(AP)
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.(AP)
world news

WHO sees Ebola risk as 'very high' for Guinea's neighbours

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:29 PM IST
WHO's Guinea representative, Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo, told a virtual briefing that 18 cases had been identified and four of those people had died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China was moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves in April of last year, people familiar the plans said at the time.(Reuters)
China was moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves in April of last year, people familiar the plans said at the time.(Reuters)
world news

China plans expansion in Arctic region with push for building 'Polar Silk Road'

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • China has made clear its intention to expand in the Arctic region and published a white paper on this in early 2018 calling for its transformation into a “Polar Silk Road”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
The US is expected to closely adhere to a 1991 chemical weapons law and follow-up with a second, more extensive round of sanctions unless Russia meets certain conditions.(AP)
world news

US, UK weigh Russia sanctions over use of chemical weapons, possibly target debt

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Biden administration announced its first sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, punishing the Kremlin for the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At a press briefing to mark the end of the WHO visit to Wuhan, mission head Peter Ben Embarek appeared to rule out the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
At a press briefing to mark the end of the WHO visit to Wuhan, mission head Peter Ben Embarek appeared to rule out the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(AP)
world news

World no closer to answer on Covid-19 origins despite WHO probe: Expert

Reuters, Shanghai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, in search of clues about the origins of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture - The first batch of Covid-19 vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad.(AFP)
In picture - The first batch of Covid-19 vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad.(AFP)
world news

Pak govt not planning to buy Covid-19 vaccines; to rely on herd immunity

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
NHS Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja said that the government has no plan to buy vaccines anytime soon and aims to tackle the Covid-19 health challenge through herd immunity and donated vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, research firm Rhodium Group said.(AFP)
While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, research firm Rhodium Group said.(AFP)
world news

China's emissions grew 1.7% in 2020, only major economy to see increase: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:45 PM IST
China’s emissions grew by 1.7% from the previous year to the equivalent of 14,400 million metric tons of CO2, the group said in a report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Water vapour rises from a cooling tower of a China Energy ultra-low emission coal-fired power plant.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Water vapour rises from a cooling tower of a China Energy ultra-low emission coal-fired power plant.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

China’s emissions increased by 1.7% in 2020: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:32 PM IST
While the emissions growth was below the 3.3% average rate in the past decade, it raises concern about the nation’s ability to meet its 2060 carbon neutrality pledge, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

South Africa says in talks with African Union for vaccines for 10 million people

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, said the government was seeking to conclude an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India over AstraZeneca vaccine doses it is selling to other African countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP