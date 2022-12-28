Home / World News / US urges 'comprehensive' immigration reforms after border ruling

US urges 'comprehensive' immigration reforms after border ruling

Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:58 AM IST

The White House on Tuesday urged "comprehensive" reforms to the US immigration system after the Supreme Court kept in place a disputed measure used to block migrants and asylum seekers at the tense Mexico border.

"To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures," President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement.

"To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures," President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement.

