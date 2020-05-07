e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Report

US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Report

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,227,430 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

world Updated: May 07, 2020 06:20 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
People wearing masks walk past an American flag painted on a building during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ocean Beach, California, US, May 6, 2020.
People wearing masks walk past an American flag painted on a building during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ocean Beach, California, US, May 6, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
         

The United States recorded 2,073 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,095, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,227,430 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

tags
top news
India records 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 3 days, total crosses 50,000
India records 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 3 days, total crosses 50,000
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
US firm Gilead in talks with Indian drug companies to produce remdesivir
US firm Gilead in talks with Indian drug companies to produce remdesivir
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US President Donald Trump
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US President Donald Trump
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news