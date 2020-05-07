US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Report

world

The United States recorded 2,073 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,095, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,227,430 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.