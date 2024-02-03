US vows to continue action against Iran-backed militia groups

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla has said it will continue offensive against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups as they threaten the stability of Iraq and the safety of Americans. On Friday, US forces targeted Iran-backed militia positions in both Iraq and Syria. A plane takes off from an unidentified location, as the U.S. launches airstrikes on targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in the screen grab from a handout video(via REUTERS)

"Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans. We will continue to take action, do whatever is necessary to protect our people, and hold those responsible who threaten their safety," said General Michael as quoted by news agency ANI.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ| 3 people injured in knife attack at major Paris railway station, suspect arrested

Meanwhile, the US airstrikes has rattled Iraq. The spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces has warned of the undesirable consequences for security and stability in Iraq and the region.

"These strikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, an undermining of the efforts of the Iraqi government, and a threat that will drag Iraq and the region into undesirable consequences, the consequences of which will be dire for security and stability in Iraq and the region," Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted the spokesman as saying.

Why the US carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

The airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Friday were done in retaliation to a recent deadly attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants. Three US military personnel had got killed and dozens were injured in the attack by Iran-backed militants.

In the airstrikes on Friday, US military hit targets including command and control centers, rockets, missiles and drone storage facilities, as well as logistics and munition supply chain facilities.

What US President Joe Biden said on the airstrikes

US President Joe Biden has said the US does not seek conflict in the Middle East. In a statement, he said: "The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."