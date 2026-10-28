U.S. Warns Gulf of Possible Short, Intense Renewal of Iran War After Midterms

DUBAI—The U.S. has told several Gulf Arab countries to be prepared for a short, intense military campaign after the U.S. midterm elections, people briefed on the conversations said. The USS George Washington aircraft carrier conducting flight operations over the weekend in the Middle East.

The communications through diplomatic and military channels are among a growing number of indications that the U.S. and Israel are readying to launch a new round of heavy combat operations against Iran, risking a major escalation in hopes of degrading Tehran’s strength and pushing it toward negotiations.

The U.S. military is bringing in a Patriot system from Texas to beef up its missile defenses and has moved troops off bases where they were vulnerable in preparation for an escalation, officials familiar with those moves said.

U.S. forces in the region have been restocking their munitions, and bomber aircraft and jet fighters are preparing for strikes, some of the officials said. An additional aircraft carrier strike group and Marine expeditionary unit are also poised to join an armada of roughly 20 other warships operating in the Middle East next month, although some ships could rotate out.

President Trump hasn’t decided to go ahead but is leaning toward a large postelection attack that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, people familiar with his thinking said.

The alternative would be to try to cut a deal. Diplomatic efforts by regional mediators continued but had yet to bear fruit.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump said at a rally last week, referring to the heavy U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign in the spring. “Or they’ll agree.”

The White House said it wouldn’t comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist.”

“President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the White House said.

The president has said he won’t attack Iran before the midterms.

The moves and related planning are meant to give Trump options should he decide to carry out a strike, people familiar with the planning said. The Defense Department said its job is to deliver such options.

Israel also has prepared plans and targets for a new attack, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to push for a resumption of strikes in hopes of degrading Iran’s strength and ultimately toppling the regime.