close_game
close_game
News / World News / US warns North Korea's Kim Jong Un against nuclear attacks: ‘Will be met with…’

US warns North Korea's Kim Jong Un against nuclear attacks: ‘Will be met with…’

Reuters |
Dec 16, 2023 08:37 PM IST

The second U.S.-Republic of Korea Nuclear Consultative Group convened in Washington on Friday.

The United States has warned North Korea that any nuclear attack against the nation or its allies is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime, a joint US-South Korean statement said on Saturday.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.(AFP)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.(AFP)

"The U.S. side reiterated that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response," the statement said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The second U.S.-Republic of Korea Nuclear Consultative Group convened in Washington on Friday.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out