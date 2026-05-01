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US warns shippers of sanctions if they pay Hormuz tolls even in charity

Tehran has proposed fees or tolls on vessels passing through the Strait, as part of proposals to end the war with Israel and the United States.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 10:29 pm IST
Reuters |
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Any shipper paying tolls to Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, including charitable donations to organizations such as the Iranian Red Crescent Society, is at risk of punitive sanctions, the U.S. Treasury warned on Friday.

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 1, 2026. (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically vital maritime routes, with about 20% of the world’s seaborne ​crude oil ​and liquefied ⁠natural gas flows passing through it. Track live updates on Iran-US tensions

Tehran has proposed fees or tolls on vessels passing through the Strait, as part of proposals to end the war with Israel and the United States.

The advisory, from Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said the U.S. is aware of Iranian demands for payments to receive safe passage through the Strait.

Also read: Donald Trump lists 2 options after Iran's 'unsatisfactory' new proposal: Either blast them or make a deal'

"OFAC is issuing this alert to warn U.S. and non-U.S. persons about the sanctions risks of making these payments to, or soliciting guarantees from, the Iranian regime for safe passage," it said. "These risks exist regardless of payment method."

OFAC also imposed fresh sanctions on what it said are three Iranian foreign currency exchange houses, saying they facilitate billions of dollars in transactions annually, and their associated front companies.

The office also imposed Iran-related sanctions on the Panama-flagged NEW FUSION oil products tanker. "We will relentlessly target the regime’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds, and pursue anyone enabling Tehran’s attempts to evade sanctions,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Analysts have long said that China, Iran's largest buyer of oil, will continue to buy the petroleum until the U.S. imposes sanctions on its banks. Such a move, however, could damage the Washington-Beijing relationship.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Heavens)

 
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