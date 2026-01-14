US withdrawing troops from key Middle East bases amid threat from Iran: Report

The United States is withdrawing its troops from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions, especially with Tehran, Reuters reported, citing a US official. US military personnel participate in the Best Squad Competition at the Buehring base camp in Udairi, in the northwestern region of Kuwait, on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP) (AFP)

The development comes after Iran, in the face of threats by the US, said earlier on Wednesday that it had had warned neighbors hosting American troops that it would hit US bases if Washington strikes.

According to an AFP report, some personnel deployed in Qatar have been told to depart the United States' Al Udeid military base.

The report said that several US personnel were asked to leave the Qatar base by Wednesday evening. Qatar holds the largest American military base in the Middle East.