US woman detained in Dubai for ‘screaming’ at man who yelled at her: Report

A woman from United States' Houston has reportedly been detained for over two months now in Dubai for screaming in public. 29-year-old Tierra Young Allen, who is a social media influencer and works as a truck driver, was charged for yelling at a person from a car rental company after he screamed at her and demanded money to return her valuables like her ID and credit card. Tierra Allen, 29, who has been stuck in Dubai for months after being charged with screaming in public.(Newsweek)

“She is in jail for one reason and one reason alone, she raised her voice. In that country, a female is not even allowed to raise her voice. If she raises her voice it’s punishable by jail time,” community activist Quanell X told Fox 26 Houston.

Meanwhile, the woman's mother Tina Baxter expressed fear that her daughter could also face prison. “It also could result in prison time. So it’s very scary,” she said. On what led to her daughter screaming at person, she said that the trip turned terrifying when Allen was a passenger in a friend’s rental car, and they got into an accident in Dubai.

Baxter said when her daughter went to the car company to retrieve her belongings left in the rental it didn’t go well.

"She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money. She dealt with a very aggressive individual a young man there who was screaming at her," Baxter said, adding that her daughter ultimately yelled back and so she was charged by the police.

She also informed that her daughter has now been placed under a travel ban pending the outcome of the investigation. “I have also reached out to the US and UAE embassies. I’m still awaiting responses,” she added,