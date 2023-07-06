Dubai: Indian woman stabs lover's wife with fruit knife, arrested

An Indian woman who attacked her lover's wife with a fruit knife has been jailed for two years, Abu Dhabi newspaper The National reported Thursday. The incident took place after the 38-year-old woman went to tell the wife about her 15-year relationship with her husband. The wife was stabbed twice in the back - she suffered 4cm wounds - as she was being hugged by the other woman. The woman went to hug the victim and stabbed her twice in the back, leaving wounds that were 4cm deep.(HT File Photo)

The attack - which took place in October in Dubai - was stopped by the husband and the couple's daughter called the police, The National said, adding the wife was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The attacker later told police she did not intend to stab and only wanted to scare the wife.

However, the police found more than one knife in her bag.

"He (the husband, who is reportedly also an Indian) brought me to Dubai in 2019 and we had an affair in a rented apartment in Sharjah," the attacker's statement to police said.

According to The National, the affair began in India and continued in Dubai.

"I called him two hours before the incident and said I will come to meet his family and tell them about our affair. He asked me not to come and closed the phone."

The convicted woman has lodged an appeal and the case has been transferred to a Court of Appeal.

The first hearing, in this case, will be held on July 26.

Meanwhile, the victim's lawyer has also demanded the court order the attacker to pay compensation of Dh51,000 (approx. ₹11.45 lakh) and warned of a civil suit to seek a larger amount.

Man who stabbed couple loses appeal against death sentence

In an unrelated incident, a construction worker who stabbed an Indian couple in Dubai three years ago has lost his appeal against his death sentence.

Hiren and Vidhi Adhiya were stabbed as they slept at their home in Dubai on June 17 in 2020.

The worker was found guilty of the couple's murder by Dubai Criminal Court in April last year.

According to a report in The National, the man had planned to steal money and jewellery he had seen in the house when he worked with a maintenance team in December 2019.

After stealing Dh1,965 (approx. ₹22,000) in cash from the ground floor, he went upstairs but the husband heard him and the construction worker stabbed him before turning on his wife.

