US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan: Who is attending, who is skipping meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan will host a high-stakes diplomatic engagement involving the United States and Iran today, but even before the talks begin, uncertainty hangs over who will actually show up.

US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan today.

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The meeting comes in the immediate aftermath of a fragile ceasefire in West Asia, announced just ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who had earlier threatened sweeping strikes on Iran’s infrastructure.

Who will attend?

Washington has made its participation clear. The White House confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation. He will be accompanied by Trump’s top envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Also read | Mojtaba Khamenei signals new Strait of Hormuz phase amid shaky ceasefire: ‘Not seeking war, won’t forfeit rights’

On the Iranian side, the situation is far less straightforward. Earlier indications suggested that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would lead the delegation. Ghalibaf, notably, is a former commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.

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{{^usCountry}} Iran's Mehr news agency later reported that the country has dismissed claims that any negotiating team has reached Islamabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's Mehr news agency later reported that the country has dismissed claims that any negotiating team has reached Islamabad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The agency claimed that reports by some media outlets that an Iranian negotiating delegation has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to hold talks with US officials are completely false. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency claimed that reports by some media outlets that an Iranian negotiating delegation has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to hold talks with US officials are completely false. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Trump warns of escalation if Iran deal fails, says US forces to remain deployed: 'Shootin' starts...'

Negotiations remain suspended until the United States upholds its commitments regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon and the Israeli regime stops its attacks, the agency further noted.

Pakistan’s role as a go-between

Amid the uncertainty, Pakistan has positioned itself as a crucial intermediary. In recent weeks, it has acted as a channel for communication between Tehran and Washington — a role shaped both by its ties with the US and its sensitivity to developments in neighbouring Iran.

The diplomatic push is unfolding against the backdrop of a widening regional conflict. The war began after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader on February 28. Iran responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Gulf nations and Israel.

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The situation further escalated when Iran-backed Hezbollah entered the fray, prompting Israeli strikes in Lebanon, including in the capital, along with a ground offensive in the south.

It was this rapidly spiralling conflict that prompted urgent mediation efforts, including from Pakistan, to prevent further escalation.

While the ceasefire has temporarily halted direct confrontation, it remains fragile. Iran’s stance — linking any negotiations to US commitments and developments in Lebanon — suggests that the path to dialogue is far from smooth.

For now, while the US delegation is set and ready, Iran’s participation remains uncertain, leaving the proposed Islamabad talks hanging in the balance.

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