Valeria Marquez death: Who is Ricardo Ruiz Velazco, man linked to Mexican influencer's shooting?

Ricardo Ruiz Velazco, also known as ‘El Doble RR’, ‘RR’, or ‘El Tripa’, has been linked to the fatal shooting of Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez. On Wednesday, local media outlet Milenio cited sources to report that Velazco is the main suspect in the case. Mexican social media influencer, Valeria Marquez, 23, was brazenly shot to death during a TikTok livestream ( @v___marquez via REUTERS)

The publication cited Jalisco authorities to add that Velazco was in a relationship with Marquez for several months and was upset with the influencer because she received expensive gifts from her fans. Authorities are yet to react to the report. It is unclear if the alleged suspect has been arrested yet.

Read More: Valeria Marquez case: Unknown woman spotted on livestream after Mexican influencer shot

This comes after Marquez was shot during a TikTok live stream on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was in a beauty salon in Zapopan when a man entered the room and shot her, police confirmed, without naming a suspect. The social media influencer's death is being investigated as femicide, the killing of women for reasons of gender.

Milenio reported that the alleged suspect, Ricardo Ruiz Velazco, is the leader of an armed group in Jalisco. The group is called the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (CJNG). The outlet added that Marquez had earlier on Tuesday posted about receiving an expensive gift. A man later posed as a deliveryman to arrive at the beauty salon. He shot her during the live stream.

Marquez had nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. Moments before the shooting, she was seen on her livestream holding a stuffed toy and seated at a table. She said, “they’re coming,” and responded “Yes” to a voice calling “Hey, Vale?” before muting the audio.

Mexico ranks among the highest in Latin America for femicide, tied with Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia at 1.3 deaths per 100,000 women in 2023, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. Jalisco, where the incident occurred, is the sixth most violent state in Mexico, with 906 homicides recorded since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office in October 2024, per TResearch data.