Vatican says ‘terrorism, violence never acceptable’ after France knife attack

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of an attack by a knifeman in a Nice church Thursday, as the Vatican said “terrorism and violence can never be accepted”.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:25 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Forensic specialists inspect the scene of a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020
Forensic specialists inspect the scene of a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020
         

“Today’s attack has sown death in a place of love and consolation. The Pope is aware of the situation and is close to the mourning Catholic community,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

“He prays for the victims and their loved ones, so that the violence may cease, so that we may return to look upon ourselves as brothers and sisters and not as enemies, so that the beloved French people may unite to combat evil with good”, he said.

