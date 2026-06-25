Venezuela earthquakes: Rescue ops enter 'dangerous' phase & why Caracas got caught in crosshairs

Rescue efforts in the aftermath of back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela are now in a “very dangerous” window, with emergency services likely focused on finding survivors in mounds of debris at a time when powerful aftershocks are possible, scientists have warned. Patients lie outside a hospital evacuated after it was damaged in an earthquake in Catia La Mar, Venezuela. (AP)

The two earthquakes -- with epicentres Morón and near San Felipe, reported just 39 seconds apart on Wednesday evening -- have killed at least 164 people and injured around 1,000, acting president Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday. Follow the aftermath live here

La Guaira a disaster zone The worst-hit area was La Guaira, north of Caracas, where dozens of buildings collapsed in the earthquakes.

La Guaira, one of Venezuela's smallest states, sits along the country’s central northern coast on the Caribbean Sea, just a few kilometres from Caracas. The government declared it a “disaster zone”.

BBC reported that rescuers were searching through the rubble, and people were heard calling for help.

The quakes measured magnitude 7.2 and 7.5. The second is reported to be the strongest to hit Venezuela since 1900. A modelling projection by the US Geological Survey has said the eventual death toll can exceed thousands.

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‘Very dangerous time’ Adam Pascale, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Centre in Australia, told Al Jazeera there needs to be “great awareness” of the potential of powerful aftershocks in Venezuela, especially during rescue operations.

“It is a very dangerous time for those undertaking the recovery,” he said, adding that the possibility of another earthquake of similar or greater magnitude could not be ruled out though the likelihood “significantly diminishes after a few days”.

Seismologists have described the back-to-back earthquakes as a “doublet”. The term is used when two earthquakes of similar magnitudes occur one after the other, not too far apart in time and space. These are different from an earthquake that is followed by aftershocks or tremors of lower magnitudes.