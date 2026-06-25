Venezuela struck by two earthquakes: How scientists detect tremors and measure magnitude

Two earthquakes, a magnitude 7.2 followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5, struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 700. People wait at the site of a collapsed building as emergency workers search for survivors after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, (Reuters)

The first earthquake's epicentre was located around 160km west of Caracas, near the coastal town of Morón, in Yaracuy state, at a depth of 22km. The second was logged at a depth of 10km.

The earthquakes shut Caracas's main airport, suspended the capital's subway and gas services, and were felt as far away as Brazil's Amazon, and in Bogotá, Colombia.

The death toll was expected to rise. Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez said the fatality figures currently exclude data from La Guaira state, which has been described as a “disaster zone” and one of the hardest hit areas in the South American country. The US Geological Survey's (USGS) predictive modelling has also estimated that the toll could run into the thousands.

The USGS measured the first earthquake at magnitude 7.1 before revising it to 7.2 within hours. That revision indicates just how complex it is to collect data and calculate an earthquake’s size.

Calculating the size Earthquakes occur when built-up stress along a fault is suddenly released and the rock on either side moves. Venezuela’s earthquakes on Wednesday ruptured a strike-slip fault system running along the country’s northern coast, meaning that two blocks of rock slid past one another.

This movement or collision releases energy that travels outward through the earth as a wave. Seismic stations positioned around the world pick up that wave as it passes, each one recording the motion of the ground at its own location.

The instrument that does this is a seismograph. A unit includes a seismometer, the sensor that is typically a pendulum or a mass mounted on a spring.

In seismic centres, a seismograph is bolted to the ground, so when the earth shakes, the whole instrument shakes with it — except for the mass on the spring, which has inertia and tends to stay where it is. A recording device mounted on that mass traces the relative movement between the mass and the rest of the instrument as the ground moves beneath it. That relative movement is what becomes the seismogram, the wave chart depicting the earthquake.

A single seismograph can confirm that an earthquake happened nearby and how strong the shaking felt at that one point. It cannot, by itself, say where the earthquake originated. That process requires a network of stations across an area.

Earthquakes send out two main types of waves at different speeds: a faster "P wave" and a slower "S wave". The gap between their arrival times at a specific station tells scientists how far that station is from the epicentre. With three or more such distance estimates from different stations, the source can be triangulated.

The USGS describes the underlying computation as an iterative process: a computer assumes a location, depth and origin time, compares the predicted wave-arrival times against what each station actually recorded, and adjusts its guess closer with every pass until the predicted and observed times line up as closely as possible. This is why earthquake-prone countries maintain dense networks of stations.

In India, this network is run by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. As listed on the NCS's public monitoring portal, the network comprises 172 seismic observatories across every state and Union territory — from Campbell Bay in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to Hanley in Ladakh. Some stations are well over a century old: Mumbai's station has operated since 1899 and Kolkata's since 1898.

Also read: Venezuela earthquakes in visuals: Screams, panic as tremors ‘kept getting stronger'