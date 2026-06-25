Venezuela earthquakes in visuals: Screams, panic as tremors ‘kept getting stronger'

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, with magnitudes of 7.1 and 7.5 respectively. The tremors resulted in one of the worst structural catastrophe in over a century. A double earthquake of 7.1 and 7.5 magnitude respectively struck Venezuela on Wednesday, causing intense structural damage (AP)

The US Geological Survey said that the first earthquake, recording a magnitude of 7.1, struck the west of the community of Morón, along the country's Caribbean coast and 168 kilometers west of Caracas, as the epicentre.

Just a minute later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Moron, with a depth of merely 10 kilometres in comparison to the previous quake's depth of 22 kilometres.

"This earthquake was the second event in a doublet. This magnitude 7.5 mainshock was preceded by 39 seconds by a 7.2 foreshock," USGS added. The shock caused buildings in the capital city of Caracas to tumble down.

Onlookers looked at the scene in complete shock as buildings turned to rubble and crumbled down. “The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked. Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible,” 54-year-old bank employee Odalis Escalona in Caracas told news agency AFP.