 Venezuela gives UN human rights office three days to close | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Venezuela gives UN human rights office three days to close

Venezuela gives UN human rights office three days to close

AP |
Feb 16, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Foreign Affairs Minister said that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, had been used by international community “to maintain a discourse” against Venezuela.

Venezuela’s government on Thursday ordered the local U.N. office on human rights to suspend operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave, accusing the office of promoting opposition to the South American country.

Venezuela's government on Thursday ordered this local U.N. office on human rights to suspend operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave, accusing the office of promoting opposition to the South American country. (AP)
Venezuela's government on Thursday ordered this local U.N. office on human rights to suspend operations and gave its staff 72 hours to leave, accusing the office of promoting opposition to the South American country. (AP)

Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil announced the decision at a news conference in Caracas, the capital. Gil’s announcement came on the heels of the detention of human rights attorney Rocio San Miguel, which set off a wave of criticism inside and outside the South American country.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gil said the office, the local technical advisory office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, had been used by the international community “to maintain a discourse” against Venezuela.

It was not immediately clear if the Venezuelan government had notified the United Nations directly of its order to close the office.

San Miguel was taken into custody Friday at the airport near Caracas while she and her daughter awaited a flight to Miami. Authorities did not acknowledge her detention until Sunday, and as of Wednesday, her attorney had not been allowed to meet with her.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab earlier in the week said she is being held at the Helicoide prison, an infamous institution for political prisoners.

San Miguel’s daughter, ex-husband, two brothers and former partner also were detained following her arrest. Of them, only her former partner remains in custody.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, based in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday had expressed “deep concern” over San Miguel's detention.

In a tweet, the office urged “her immediate release” and respect for her right to legal defense. About an hour before Gil's announcement, the U.N. agency called for the respect of “due process guarantees, including right to defense” in her case.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On