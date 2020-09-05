e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump

Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump

Trump reiterated that he is talking to both India and China about the situation. “And we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that,” he said.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2020 06:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is “certainly going at it”.
When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is “certainly going at it”.(REUTERS)
         

Asserting that the situation along the India-China border has been “very nasty” and the Chinese are “going at it” much more strongly, US President Donald Trump said he would love to get involved and help.

“While we’re at it, we’re talking about China and India are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It’s been very nasty,” Trump told reporters on Friday evening at a White House news conference.

Trump reiterated that he is talking to both India and China about the situation. “And we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that,” he said.

When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is “certainly going at it”.

“I hope not... But they (China) are certainly going at it. They are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand,” Trump said in response to a question.

tags
top news
At SCO meet, Rajnath Singh tells China to restore status quo at LAC
At SCO meet, Rajnath Singh tells China to restore status quo at LAC
In message to China, India cautions against aggression
In message to China, India cautions against aggression
Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump
Very nasty situation along India-China border: Donald Trump
Trump says he wants to give leftover $300 billion to taxpayers
Trump says he wants to give leftover $300 billion to taxpayers
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
‘Can’t be business as usual with China,’ says foreign secretary Shringla
‘Can’t be business as usual with China,’ says foreign secretary Shringla
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In