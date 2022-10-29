'Very very exciting working with Rishi Sunak', says UK foreign minister. Watch

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, who is on his first official visit to India, on Saturday said that Rishi Sunak will be a “fantastic prime minister”. Cleverly, foreign minister of the UK, who was appointed by Sunak's predecessor - Liz Truss - and retained by him, arrived in the country on Friday to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar to discuss strengthening ties between the two counties.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, he said: "(It is) very very exciting working with Rishi. I know he will be a fantastic prime minister." This was his response on being asked about UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - the first premier of colour of the country, and also the first of the South Asian heritage.

Expressing concern over the global rise of terrorism at the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) special meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, he said that over the span of last two decades “terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns to live-stream attacks”.

He also thanked external affairs minister S. Jaishankar for utilising India's presidency at the UNSC for highlighting the global threat posed by terrorism and advancing a “8-point plan”. He further stressed that “the UK's partnership with India is hugely important to me and I'm pleased to be taking forward our Counter-Terrorism cooperation this weekend".

On the UK's efforts to counter terrorism, he recalled, “In 2019, UK Government launched our counter-unmanned aircraft strategy.”

“We're funding new counter-drone technologies and working through the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum to ensure that we do more to stop terrorists from misusing drones” he further added.

(With inputs from ANI)