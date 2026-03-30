Video captures final moments of mid-air collision between American Airlines jet and Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67

A total of 67 people were killed in the crash — 64 passengers and crew members on board the American Airlines flight and three personnel on the helicopter.

Also read | NTSB to reveal factors behind deadly plane crash near Washington that killed at least 67

The footage aired by the TV programme 60 Minutes captures the moments surrounding the crash at Reagan Washington National Airport, where an American Airlines regional aircraft and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided as the plane approached for landing.

Fresh visuals from one of last year’s deadliest aviation disasters in the United States have surfaced, capturing a mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport.

Collision during landing approach The accident took place on the night of January 29, 2025, around 9 pm Eastern Time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The aircraft, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, was nearing the runway when it struck the helicopter mid-air.

Also read | American Airlines plane collides with Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, search on for survivors

Officials later confirmed that the helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the collision.

Search teams moved quickly into the Potomac River, where the wreckage fell. Early rescue efforts yielded grim results, with bodies being recovered and no survivors found, according to reports.

Eyewitness accounts and on-ground visuals One eyewitness said they saw a plane with a bright yellow underside, with sparks trailing beneath it after the collision, likening it to a large firework in the sky.

Videos recorded by local residents showed rescue crews working through the night over the river, highlighting the scale and urgency of the response.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the probe, with support from the FAA.

Authorities are expected to examine flight paths, communication records and other technical data to determine how the two aircraft came to collide in controlled airspace.

In the aftermath, American Airlines set up assistance channels for families of those on board. A toll-free helpline was issued for people seeking information about passengers, with additional support made available online for those calling from outside the United States.