Video captures moment Bahrain's Bapco refinery's storage tank explodes into flames, massive fireball seen | Watch

In the footage, an aerial object can be seen descending rapidly before impact. Within seconds, a massive fireball erupts, engulfing part of the refinery’s storage infrastructure.

Several purported videos from the incident surfaced on social media. One clip, shared by Iranian state media, appears to show the exact moment of the strike. Track US-Iran war live updates.

A major oil facility in Bahrain came under attack on Sunday, with dramatic visuals circulating online showing a massive fire tearing through a storage tank at one of the country’s key refineries.

Another video, shared by RT News, shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky as flames rage in the background, indicating the scale of the blaze. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Tank fire reported, no injuries, says company In an official statement, Bapco Energies confirmed that one of its storage tanks caught fire following what it said was an Iranian attack.

The company said emergency response teams acted swiftly. “The fire has been extinguished and damage is being assessed,” the statement noted, adding that there were no injuries reported, reported news agency Reuters.

It also said response teams worked “in close coordination with authorities” to bring the situation under control.

Strategic facility hit amid rising tensions The refinery, operated by Bapco Energies, is a cornerstone of Bahrain’s economy, with a processing capacity of around 400,000 barrels per day.

This is not the first such incident. The facility was previously targeted last month, when operations were impacted and force majeure was declared.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions in the Middle East after US-Israeli strikes killing Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sparked hostilities.