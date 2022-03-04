Video of fire at Ukraine nuclear power plant tweeted by top official
Europe inched closer to its worst fears on Friday morning when a fire erupted at the Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Russia's attack. Amid claims that Russian troops were not letting firefighters in, United States president Joe Biden and UK PM Boris Johnson spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyy who accused Moscow of resorting to "nuclear terror".
A video of the blaze was uploaded on Twitter by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine , who wrote: "Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire!" In the 1 minute, 27 second-long clip, several rounds of ‘Russian shelling’ can be seen landing in the power plant site.
Ukraine regulators have told the International Atomic Energy watchdog of the United Nations (IAEA) that so far, no changes have been reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site. Essential equipments in the plant are safe for now and the mitigation steps are being taken by the Ukraine regulators, IAEA further added.
The International Atomic Energy Agency Director general Rafael Grossi also spoke to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyha. the IAEA has requested ‘for halt of use of force’ and warned of ‘severe danger if reactors hit.’ No damage to the essential equipment has been reported so far.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has urged the Russian troops to allow emergency responders to enter the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site. Biden also spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine over the attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, news agency AFP reported.
Ukraine minister Dmytro Kuleba gave a dire warning about the fire at a nuclear power plant. "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! (sic)," he tweeted.
An attack by the Russian troops led to the fire, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar - Ukraine power hub- said. Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks.
Last week, Russia had captured the Chernobyl plant, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
