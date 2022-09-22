Video: Russia-Finland border traffic rises, 35km tailback after Putin's move

Traffic on the eastern Finnish border with Russia increased over night on Wednesday said the Finnish border guard in a tweet adding that the surge in activity continued on Thursday morning as well.

Finnish border guard's head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty said that despite busier than normal traffic situation was under control.

Thursday 22.9.2022 at 08.00

Traffic at Finnish Russian border intensified during the night. Yesterday 4 824 Russians arrived Finland via eastern border. Last week Wednesday 3 133. Yesterday’s number is lower than normal weekend. https://t.co/xr57PXEGi7 — Matti Pitkäniitty (@MPitkaniitty) September 22, 2022

Videos shared on social media, however showed massive lines of cars piling up over 35 kilometres after Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation call-up amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

See video here:

#Breaking: just in - The traffic jam at the border with #Russia/#Finland has pilled up to 35KM and is rising by the hour, it is the only border who is still open for Russian civilians with shengen visas, after #Putin announced he will send 300.000 new troops to #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/EOJ1346qDO — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 21, 2022

On Wednesday, n a rare address to the nation, Vladimir Putin announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” comes as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and is being seen as an escalation by the West.

