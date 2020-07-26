e-paper
Home / World News / Vietnam confirms first local Covid-19 cases since April

Vietnam confirms first local Covid-19 cases since April

Vietnam had 418 Covid-19 infections and no deaths as of early Sunday. The case confirmed on Saturday was the first local transmission since April 16.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:23 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Posted by Arpan Rai
A health worker gets the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam.
A health worker gets the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam. (REUTERS)
         

Vietnam reported two locally-transmitted coronavirus cases after more than three months of no new infections of such, prompting authorities in the city of Danang to restrict activities to prevent a wider spread of the disease.

One patient, a 57-year-old man, had been in Danang city for about a month and hadn’t traveled to other provinces, the government said in a statement on Saturday. He had no communication with strangers, and was mostly in contact with family members and neighbors. He sought treatment at a hospital on July 20 for fever and cough.

On Sunday, officials said a 61-year-old man also tested positive, without saying how he got the virus or if he had been in contact with the first case. The man had also been in Danang for about a month and hadn’t traveled to other provinces, according to the health ministry. He went for treatment at a hospital on July 18.

Danang’s authorities locked down the hospitals where the two victims visited and ordered their patients, medical staff, caregivers and family members -- about 7,000 people in total -- to be quarantined for 14 days, local media reported.

Authorities in Danang also requested people to adhere to social-distancing measures and not gather in public spaces where there are more than 30 people, apart from workplaces, schools and hospitals. There will also be a temporary suspension of festivals, religious ceremonies and operations of beauty spas, bars, massage parlors and dancing halls.

Danang will also stop tourists from entering the city for 14 days starting Sunday, according to the city’s authorities.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered authorities to tighten border and immigration controls to prevent foreigners from illegally entering the country, according to a separate statement Saturday.

Vietnam had 418 Covid-19 infections and no deaths as of early Sunday. The case confirmed on Saturday was the first local transmission since April 16.

Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
